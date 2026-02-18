Assam Government Launches Portal To Ease School Provicialization

In a major step, the state government has made special budgetary provisions for teachers of schools and colleges established after 2006, along with provincialising schools and colleges established before that year.

Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma launched a portal for this purpose. Even non-provincialised educational institutions can apply through this portal, opened as a part of the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017.

Based on the applications, the state government will analyse which schools and colleges can be provincialised and which cannot, and take necessary measures. Notably, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu was present with the Chief Minister at the launch event of this portal.

The Chief Minister commented that last year the state government had passed the AssamEducation (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017 in the Assembly. After the approval of the Governor of Assam. It was notified in the government gazette on December 30, 2025.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that in 2011, efforts were made to provincialise venture schools and colleges in Assam. “Following that, we provincialised the jobs of 21,957 teachers and staff in primary schools, 14,034 in secondary schools, and 3,180 in colleges,” he said.

Sarma said, “Taking advantage of the 2017 law, we provincialised the jobs of 9,895 teachers in primary schools, 5,245 in secondary schools, and 1,746 teachers and professors in colleges. After 2011, we were able to provincialise the jobs of 57,057 teachers and staff. This time, we are bringing the third version of the law, which we are referring to as the 2025 Amended Act.”