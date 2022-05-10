Assam Government Led by CM Sarma Completes One Year

The Assam government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma completed one year of its office on Tuesday (May 10). Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the state to participate in several programmes and also launched various projects on the completion of one year of the government.

The home minister is also slated to launch the Assam Government’s development and governance-oriented newsletter today.

The unveiling of the first issue of Asom Barta (‘Voice of Assam’) will coincide with the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government under Himanta Biswa Sarma. He was sworn in on May 10, 2021, as Assam’s second Chief Minister of a BJP-led government, after Sarbananda Sonowal.

The newsletter has been published by the State Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

“ Asom Barta will update readers about the latest programmes and policies of the State Government and report on the implementation of government schemes. Citizens, intellectuals and freelance journalists will have the opportunity to provide constructive suggestions to the Government of Assam through the newsletter,” the newsletter’s editor-in-chief Bishnu Kamal Bora said. He is also the Director of the DIPR.

Mr. Bora said the government’s target in the first phase is to reach 1 crore readers via various new media and social media platforms. More than 10,000 hard copies of the newsletter would be printed and delivered periodically to all State Government offices at the district and block levels and to eminent citizens across the country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to mark its one year celebration. As a part of the celebration, home minister Amit Shah planted a sapling as a symbol of another new beginning. “Marking completion of one year of our Govt, we're blessed to have august presence of Hon Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji amidst us. He planted a sapling today as a symbol of another new beginning & embodiment of our unflinching commitment,” CM Sarma said in a tweet.