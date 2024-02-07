Assam: Government Official Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Wednesday trapped red handed Arafat Alom Bora, Lat Mandal of Naduar Revenue Circle, Sootea under Biswanath district after he accepted bribe in the office of the Circle Officer, Naduar Revenue Circle for name correction and updation in land records.
Earlier, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Arafad Alom Bora had demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Naduar Revenue Circle, Sootea, District- Biswanath. Arafad Alom Bora was caught red handed in the office, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on February 7, 2024 vide Case No. 14/2024, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested.
Meanwhile, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption conducted a raid at the residence of the aforementioned government servant’s residence at Hatkhowapara in Azara locality under the Kamrup Metro district.