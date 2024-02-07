Assam: Government Official Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Naduar Revenue Circle, Sootea, District- Biswanath. Arafad Alom Bora was caught red handed in the office, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.