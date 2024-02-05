Assam Govt Employee Arrested While Accepting Bribe in Hatsingimari

A government employee was trapped and arrested red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while accepting bribe in Assam's Hatsingimari on Monday.
The tainted government employee has been identified as Emtaz Mondal, sources said.
According to reports, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that Emtaz Mondal had demanded Rs. 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for payment of bills related to works done under Jal Jeevan Mission.
Reportedly, Mondal was an Extension Officer of the Fishery Department in Dhubri and also the Incharge Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, South Salmara-cum-Incharge Block Development Officer, Fekamari Block of South Salmara.
Later, the aforementioned public servant had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 8,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate to take necessary legal action against Mondol.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by the team in the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, South Salmara, Mankachar, Hatsingimari where Emtaz Mondal was trapped red-handed in his office chamber in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 8,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station on 05/02/2024 vide Case No. 12/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Finding sufficient evidence against Mondol, he has been arrested in connection with the case and necessary legal follow up action is underway.