Assam Government Prepares for Emergencies with New Measures Amid Conflict

In light of the ongoing conflict situation, the Assam Cabinet has outlined a series of important measures to support the national cause and strengthen the state's role in India's fight against the enemy.

Key decisions include the deferral of all seminars, workshops, commemorative events, and conferences involving expenditures and ceremonies. Ministers and officers of the Government of Assam are also restricted from undertaking foreign travel or non-essential outstation tours. Additionally, no procurement of vehicles, furniture, or office infrastructure will be processed during this period.

To maintain fiscal discipline, official events such as working lunches, dinners, cultural functions, and entertainment expenses will be avoided. Large gatherings and physical meetings will be deferred or shifted to virtual mode, except those related to essential services. Inaugurations, felicitation events, and other ceremonial functions are also to be postponed. The production of printing and publicity materials, advertisements, and audio-visual content will be limited to only what is deemed necessary for public information.

Non-essential training programs or exposure visits involving travel will be rescheduled, and all departments will undertake a review of ongoing works, pausing non-priority expenditures where feasible. Furthermore, if necessary, government employees currently on leave (except for maternity/medical leave) may be recalled and required to report within 24 hours.

Additional measures have been put in place to ensure the state's readiness. District administrations and Heads of Departments are tasked with maintaining updated contact details of all staff members. Hospitals and health institutions will update their registry of voluntary blood donors, especially those with rare blood types, and review fuel and medical inventories to ensure preparedness for emergencies.

Field-level offices will maintain round-the-clock readiness to support any emergent requirements, and coordination mechanisms at the district and state levels will be activated to facilitate smooth movement and logistical support for defense forces' official convoys.

Moreover, continuous outreach will be maintained with the families of defense personnel from Assam posted outside the state, offering reassurance if necessary. Coordination among civil, police, and emergency services will be intensified to ensure uninterrupted civic services. Officers are also instructed to refrain from unofficial travel and remain within their place of posting unless permitted otherwise.

This set of measures aims to demonstrate the state's commitment to discipline, efficiency, and austerity, reflecting a collective sense of duty and solidarity during these challenging times.

