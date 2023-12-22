Assam Government Suspends 8 BDOs for Unauthorized Fund Withdrawal

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Assam Government has suspended as many as eight block development officer (BDO) in the state for unauthorized withdrawal of government funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
As a result, all government officials have been subjected to departmental proceedings.
In the Assam Governor’s Order, all the BDOs have been accused of withdrawing the government funds which was sanctioned against remuneration of contractual staff under MGNREGA was made without obtaining due financial sanction from the authority concerned.
“The unauthorized withdrawal of government fund is gross violation of financial rules and insubordination to the authority which amounts to violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965,” the order reads.
The eight BDOs who have been suspended from services were identified as Abinash Taye (Silchar DB, Cachar), Rashmi Rekha Mahanta (Biswanath DB, Biswanath), Dwijen Kumar Bora (Jorhat East DB, Jorhat), Arun Kumar Das (Chaiduar DB, Biswanath), Bornali Phukan (Kakopathar DB, Tinsukia), Palak Kumar Sarmah (Sootea DB, Biswanath), Gautam Kumar Sarmah (Sakomatha DB, Biswanath) and Hem Kanta Borah (Gabhoru DB, Sonitpur).
The order further directed all the officials not to leave headquarter without prior permission of the competent authority.