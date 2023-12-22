MPLAD Scam: Sukanya Borah Probed for Fourth Time; Summoned Again Next Week

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell allowed ACS Sukanya Borah to leave after a day-long interrogation in connection to the MPLAD scam, reports said.
Earlier today, Sukanya Bora, the suspended Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro district along with her mother Ruma Borah appeared before the investigating team for grilling into the case.
As per reports, the tainted officer has been asked to appear before the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell again next week.
Sukanya Borah has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives. The tainted officer’s aunt had earlier stated before the investigating team that Bora had accumulated the property by framing her mother as mentally unstable.
During the interrogation earlier today, Ruma Borah tried to conceal the facts regarding her daughter's accumulation of properties, sources said. Her mother claimed that the Sukanya owned her paternal property. However, Ruma Borah confessed that the paternal property that Sukanya had earlier taken was returned, reports added.
Further, reports added that the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell also interrogated a young woman named Silpi Gogoi, an employee of a beauty parlor in Guwahati's Six Mile area. The parlor is reportedly owned by Sukanya's brother and Silpi, sources said.
It may be noted that Sukanya Borah was suspended in March this year for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
According to reports, money from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund was assigned for building a road in Barpeta, Assam. However, the payment was made before 75 percent of the work was finished. The scandal was uncovered during an inquiry by the CM’s Special Vigilance cell, revealing that four suspended officers had approved the payment before the road construction reached 75 percent completion.