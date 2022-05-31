Assam Government to Spend Rs 1,000 Crores for Sports Infra

The Assam government has decided to spend around Rs 1,000 crores for the infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state.

This was stated by Assam Sports Minister Bimal Borah on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering, Borah said that the state chief minister has taken various measures to provide a boost to infrastructure development in Assam.

Borah said, "The state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken various measures for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state."

“Ten sports complexes at the district level will be constructed and the cost of each district level sports complex will be around Rs 50 crores,” Borah added.

"Apart from this, we have decided to construct a multipurpose stadium in 40 assembly constituencies and the cost of each stadium will be around Rs 12 crores. The construction works are going on and all projects will be completed within two years," he stated.

