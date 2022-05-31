PM Modi Releases Rs 21,000 Crores to Over 10 Crore Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 21,000 crores to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The PM-KISAN scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government.

PM Modi arrived at Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event which was organized to mark the eighth anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

During the Sammelan, the Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

Modi received a grand welcome in Himachal Pradesh today as a huge number of supporters gathered to witness a roadshow in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre. Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years in power on May 30.

Taking a jibe at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government that was in power at the centre before the BJP, PM Modi said the government before 2014 considered 'corruption as an essential part of the system'. It had succumbed to corruption instead of fighting it, he said.

PM Modi said his government has removed 9 crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes.

