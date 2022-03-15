India and Nepal Hold Talks to Discuss Flood Management

India held talks on flood management with neighbouring Nepal at the 14th meeting of the India and Nepal Joint Committee on ‘Inundation and Flood Management’, which was held in Nepal recently.

The meeting took place in Kathmandu from March 9 to 13.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sher Singh, member (planning) of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) on the Indian side and Susheel Chandra Acharya, director general of the department of water resources and irrigation (DWRI) on the Nepal side.

Members of the Joint Committee also visited various sites along the Indo -Nepal international border to take stock of management of flood, erosion and inundation problems.

The Committee also visited the sites where emergent work is being undertaken on a few rivers along the Indo-Nepal international border areas, a press statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.

