Assam Governor Approves Creation of 79 Sub-Districts Across State

The notification read, “For Administrative Expediency, to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at grass root level and in aid of a good citizen centric administration, the Governor of Assam is pleased to sanction creation of 79 (Seventy nine) Sub Divisions, which shall also be known as Sub-Districts within their respective Administrative Districts as per Annexure-A (enclosed), with immediate effect. The geographical limits of the Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of Legislative Assembly Constituencies.”