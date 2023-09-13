Assam Governor Approves Creation of 79 Sub-Districts Across State

In a significant development, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria approved the creation of 79 sub-districts across the state, official sources said.
According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, the sub-divisions, to be known as sub-districts have been created for administrative expediency and to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroot level.
It further said that the geographical limits of the sub-districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of the legislative constituencies.
The notification read, “For Administrative Expediency, to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at grass root level and in aid of a good citizen centric administration, the Governor of Assam is pleased to sanction creation of 79 (Seventy nine) Sub Divisions, which shall also be known as Sub-Districts within their respective Administrative Districts as per Annexure-A (enclosed), with immediate effect. The geographical limits of the Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of Legislative Assembly Constituencies.”
On the other hand, the headquarters of the sub-districts will be in its central location or any other appropriate place to be decided by the district commissioners.
Furthermore, the existing civil sub-divisions except those under BTR Districts and Sixth Schedule Districts will cease to exist with immediate effect.
The notification said, “The existing Civil Sub-Divisions (as per Annexure B) except those under BTR Districts and Sixth Schedule Districts will cease to exist, with immediate effect."
“The nomenclature of Sub-Division and Sub-District will be used interchangeably. The powers and functions of the newly created Sub Divisions/Sub-Districts will be same as that of the existing Sub-Divisions at present. Further delegation of power will be decided in due course of time,” it further read.