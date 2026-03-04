Assam Governor Clears Expansion of BTC Executive Body To 17 Members

In a significant administrative development for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has approved an increase in the strength of the Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), raising the number of executive members from 14 to 17.

The decision paves the way for the induction of three additional Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), broadening the council’s leadership structure.

Three New Faces to Join Executive Council

The expansion will see Maheswar Basumatary, representing the Goreswar (ST) constituency, Lakhi Das from the Nagrijuli (Non-ST) constituency, and Karmeswar Roy, a government-nominated member associated with the Bodoland People’s Front, take oath as Executive Members.

The move follows a formal proposal submitted by BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary last month, seeking to enhance the functioning capacity of the council.

Oath Ceremony in Kokrajhar

An official communication from the Governor’s Secretariat stated that arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony in Kokrajhar, likely to be held on March 6 or 7, in accordance with established procedures.

The responsibility of administering the oath has been entrusted to senior IAS officer Mukesh C. Sahu, who currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and Principal Secretary to the BTC.

Strengthening Governance in BTR

With the inclusion of three new members, the Executive Council will now function with a full strength of 17, a development seen as an effort to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure broader political representation within the autonomous region.

The Bodoland Territorial Council plays a pivotal role in governing the BTR, overseeing key departments and development initiatives across Kokrajhar and adjoining districts. Observers believe the expansion could provide greater institutional depth at a time when regional governance and development remain central priorities.