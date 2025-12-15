Assam Governor Condoles Demise of Veteran Journalist Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist and eminent media personality Prafulla Govinda Baruah, owner of The Assam Tribune.

In a condolence message, the Governor described Baruah’s passing as an irreparable loss to the media fraternity and the social life of Assam.

He said that Baruah’s visionary leadership and lifelong contribution played a defining role in shaping responsible and credible journalism in the state.

The Governor noted that Baruah’s absence would be deeply felt across Assam’s socio-cultural, literary, and journalistic landscape, adding that his invaluable service to the state would be remembered with respect and gratitude.

He further said that the legacy left behind by Prafulla Govinda Baruah would continue to serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Governor Acharya prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, admirers, and the Assam Tribune fraternity.

