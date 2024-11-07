Assam Governor Hails State's Importance To Indo-Bhutan Ties

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya lauded the inauguration as historic, terming it the emergence of an opportune time for mutual friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan with Assam being the centre of all activities. Considering the geographical proximity of Assam and Bhutan, the state is poised for a bigger role and can be used as a springboard for enhanced Indo-Bhutan bilateral ties. He also thanked the Government of India for its efforts and initiatives in strengthening the border infrastructure and facilitating smooth movements of trade and commerce.