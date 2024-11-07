New ICP in Assam's Tamulpur to Strengthen India-Bhutan Ties, Boost Regional Trade

Ahead of the inauguration of the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Port Darranga in Assam's Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan border, Aditya Mishra, Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), highlighted the strategic importance of the new ICP for both the North East and Eastern Bhutan.
"This is one of the important routes of Bhutan, especially for Eastern Bhutan. They are looking forward to connect it with mainland India. We are looking forward to having better ties with Bhutan. With the development of an international airport at Guwahati, Guwahati can become an important region not just for this part but the eastern part of Bhutan. This will be a game changer for this part of Bhutan and North East,” he said.
The inauguration, scheduled for today, will be attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay. The ICP, located just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, is poised to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth between the two nations.
Covering 14.5 acres, the state-of-the-art ICP Darranga is equipped with modern facilities designed to streamline cross-border travel and trade. The land port is strategically placed to benefit from improved connectivity via National Highway 27, alongside reinforced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring smooth operations.
The ICP is expected to boost trade, especially with Bhutan’s industrial growth in areas such as Mottanga, and promote the exchange of goods like those from the popular "Samjong" brand. The vibrant markets at Samdrup-Jongkhar further reflect the economic and cultural synergy between India and Bhutan.
More than just a commercial hub, the ICP will also serve as a key immigration checkpoint, enhancing the local economy and strengthening international ties. This landmark development is seen as a cornerstone for fostering transnational commerce and movement between the two nations.