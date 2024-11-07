New ICP in Assam's Tamulpur to Strengthen India-Bhutan Ties, Boost Regional Trade

"This is one of the important routes of Bhutan, especially for Eastern Bhutan. They are looking forward to connect it with mainland India. We are looking forward to having better ties with Bhutan. With the development of an international airport at Guwahati, Guwahati can become an important region not just for this part but the eastern part of Bhutan. This will be a game changer for this part of Bhutan and North East,” he said.