North East

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Soldiers Perform Yoga at Border

Yoga serves as an essential thread which binds and solidifies civil- military bonhomie.
Pratidin Time

Soldiers of Gajraj Corps (Indian Army) have adopted Yoga as a routine measure to enhance their operational preparedness. The troops bearing the extremely inhospitable terrain and weather conditions in Gajraj Corps Zone have created an opportunity for themselves by utilising yoga to invigorate their minds, condition their hearts and boost their battle readiness manifolds.         

The essence of yoga is also shared with the local populace of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. 9th International Day of Yoga held on June 21, 2023 was celebrated with great zeal, fervour and enthusiasm in the Gajraj Zone by both Indian Army Soldiers and the locals.

Apart from centrally organised events at all military stations like Tezpur, Rupa, Tenga, Misamari, Tawang, Rangia and all the forward posts along the border an event was organised at iconic Bumla Pass as well where chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu participated in Yoga along with troops.

Yoga serves as an essential thread which binds and solidifies civil- military bonhomie. Locals readily participate in yoga events organised by Indian Army troops and enjoy the power of yoga which resultantly converges the body, mind and soul.

BSF Meghalaya Observes International Yoga Day 2023
Indian Army
Assam Rifles
International Yoga Day
Gajraj Corps

