Assam Govt & 3F Oil Palm Collaborates for First Palm Oil Plantation in State

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, 3F Oil Palm, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous occasion.

He said, “The ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under the NMEO-OP is a significant step towards the development of the Oil Palm industry in the state of Assam. It gives me immense pride to note that upon signing of the MoU with the government in December 2022, we are the first company to have commenced our investment and set up a state of the art nursery and commence plantation activities through this ceremonial plantation. We are committed in contributing to the progress of this sector in Assam and we aim to cover over 20,000 Ha of area under Oil Palm over the next 5 years.”