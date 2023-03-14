Assam’s Economic Condition Will be like Sri Lanka: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the economic situation of Assam is going to be similar to Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the amount of debt on Assam Government, Gogoi said the central government has stopped sanctioning loans to the state government.

He said, “From November 2022, the amount of debt on Assam Government stands at Rs.1,27,073 crore. Till 2016, the amount of debt was Rs. 41,946 crore. Our state is not far away from facing the same economic crisis like that of present Sri Lanka.”

Earlier, on first day of Assam Assembly Budget session, Akhil Gogoi went on an offensive against the Assam government saying that the government had always tried to suppress the important issues.

Akhil Gogoi went on to call Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two ‘Hitlers’ of India.

Starting with the speech of newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Akhil Gogoi had said that it was entirely mistaken and filled with lies. According to him, the topic of Assam’s attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a special Bihu performance, should not have found a place in the Governor’s speech.

Akhil Gogoi said, “A Bihu performance to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, the Prime Minister coming to see the performance. Are these matters important enough to find a place in his speech? These are minor issues. By bringing up these issues, the government tries to suppress the important matters at hand.”

The MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar went on to say, “We had just brought up the dog meat row and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika could not take it.”