Assam’s Economic Condition Will be like Sri Lanka: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the economic situation of Assam is going to be similar to Sri Lanka.
Speaking on the amount of debt on Assam Government, Gogoi said the central government has stopped sanctioning loans to the state government.
He said, “From November 2022, the amount of debt on Assam Government stands at Rs.1,27,073 crore. Till 2016, the amount of debt was Rs. 41,946 crore. Our state is not far away from facing the same economic crisis like that of present Sri Lanka.”
Earlier, on first day of Assam Assembly Budget session, Akhil Gogoi went on an offensive against the Assam government saying that the government had always tried to suppress the important issues.
Akhil Gogoi went on to call Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two ‘Hitlers’ of India.
Starting with the speech of newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Akhil Gogoi had said that it was entirely mistaken and filled with lies. According to him, the topic of Assam’s attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a special Bihu performance, should not have found a place in the Governor’s speech.
Akhil Gogoi said, “A Bihu performance to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, the Prime Minister coming to see the performance. Are these matters important enough to find a place in his speech? These are minor issues. By bringing up these issues, the government tries to suppress the important matters at hand.”
The MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar went on to say, “We had just brought up the dog meat row and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika could not take it.”
Akhil Gogoi went on to pick out issues plaguing the society in the moment. He called out the Assam government on the law and order situation saying that the actual scenario is completely different from what the government claims. Gogoi had cited that Assam ranked very high on the list of sexual violence against women to prove his point.
The Raijor Dal chief went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to take credit for the inclusion of Maidams in Charaideo on the World heritage sites temporary list. He said that the Guinness Book of World Records is just a book and it does not contain the signature of UNESCO.
Moreover, Gogoi had called both the government at the Centre and the state bankrupt. Nowadays, the Centre also does not sanction loans to the Assam government. The government is looking to put up a Bihu performance taking a loan of Rs 100 crores from the open market, he claimed.
Meanwhile, returning his attention to the dog meat row, Akhil Gogoi said, “An MLA from Maharashtra insulted the people of Assam saying that we consume dog meat. It is unfortunate that our assembly did not take a single step against it. Pijush Hazarika could not take it when we took up the issue as if it burned him from inside.”
“No action was taken against him even after we filed around 20 cases in connection with the matter. On the other hand, a single Facebook comment against the CM warrants near to a lakh cases against a person. There are only two Hitlers in India. One is our Prime Minister and the other is our Chief Minister,” added Akhil Gogoi.