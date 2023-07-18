Assam

Assam Govt to Advertise Over 32K Job Vacancies by September 10

Going as per its commitment, the government has announced that over 32,000 job vacancies will be advertised by September 10.
The Assam Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is determined to fulfill its promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs to the youth of the state.

These job opportunities span various sectors and will provide a significant boost to employment prospects for the youth in Assam. The government's proactive approach in creating job opportunities demonstrates its unwavering focus on empowering the youth and driving socio-economic growth in the state.

Earlier on May, the Assam Government fulfilled a major portion of its promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth.

Assam Govt To Fulfill Majority Of 1 Lakh Jobs By May: CM Sarma
