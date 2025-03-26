Assam Govt Aims to Create 30 Lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ Strengthening Self-Help Groups

The Assam government is set to roll out the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) from April 1, under which women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will receive an initial financial aid of Rs 10,000 each.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced the initiative, emphasizing the government's goal of transforming 30 lakh women into ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in the coming days.

"PM Narendra had announced that there are four castes - poor, the youth, women, and farmers. PM Modi is making all efforts to bring these four castes to the fore. Besides this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is making all efforts to bring farmers to the fore. Efforts are also being made to push forward women. We are doing everything to make it happen," Dass said.

With 40 lakh women currently engaged in SHGs across Assam, the government is aiming to enable at least 30 lakh of them to earn Rs 1 lakh per annum through this scheme. "There are 40 lakh women in SHGs in the state. We are trying to make at least 30 lakh women Lakhpati Didi. On April 1, CM will initiate this. It means if they earn Rs 8,000 per month, they will earn ₹1 Lakh per annum," he added.

Highlighting the economic impact, Dass stated that if each woman's income becomes 1 lakh per year, then 30 lakh women's businesses will be tuned up to Rs 30,000 crore, which will further boost the state's GDP.

Earlier this month, presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog emphasized the state’s commitment to uplifting women by introducing key initiatives such as Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina, ensuring economic independence and growth opportunities for women across Assam.

Recognizing the potential of women entrepreneurs, the Assam government has launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) to foster financial independence. Covering 30 lakh rural and 2 lakh urban women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the scheme will provide an initial Rs 10,000 as seed capital, followed by an opportunity to avail a Rs 25,000 loan with government subsidies. With a robust Rs 3,038 crore budget allocation, this initiative aims to create self-employment opportunities and financial stability.