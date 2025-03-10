Assam Budget: Major Boost for Women’s Empowerment & Growth | Key Takeaways

The Assam government has placed women’s empowerment at the core of its Budget 2025, unveiling a series of transformative schemes aimed at financial security, entrepreneurship, and education. Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog emphasized the state’s commitment to uplifting women by introducing key initiatives such as Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina, ensuring economic independence and growth opportunities for women across Assam.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Orunodoi 3.0 Expands its Reach

The flagship Orunodoi 3.0 scheme has been significantly expanded to 37.2 lakh women beneficiaries, ensuring direct financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month to support household expenses, healthcare, and education. With a massive Rs 5,000 crore allocation, this initiative stands as one of the largest direct benefit transfer programs in India. Additionally, widows enrolled under the National Widow Pension Scheme will receive a top-up pension, bringing them at par with Orunodoi beneficiaries.

Entrepreneurship Boost: Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan

Recognizing the potential of women entrepreneurs, the Assam government has launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) to foster financial independence. Covering 30 lakh rural and 2 lakh urban women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the scheme will provide an initial Rs 10,000 as seed capital, followed by an opportunity to avail a Rs 25,000 loan with government subsidies. With a robust Rs 3,038 crore budget allocation, this initiative aims to create self-employment opportunities and financial stability. The scheme is scheduled for launch on April 1, 2025, from Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Strengthening Women’s Education: Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina

Reaffirming its commitment to girls’ education, the government has expanded the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina initiative, now benefiting 4.3 lakh girl students across Assam. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided as follows:

* Rs 1,000 per month for Class 11 students

* Rs 2,500 per month for postgraduate and B.Ed students

With an allocation of Rs 391 crore, the initiative ensures that financial barriers do not hinder girls' access to higher education. Furthermore, the scheme has been extended to students pursuing self-financed courses in government institutions, broadening access to education.

Bridging the Gap: Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana Initiative

To ease the transition from education to employment, the Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana initiative will offer graduates from government universities and colleges a stipend of Rs 2,500 per month for up to one year. Alternatively, those opting to start their own businesses will receive a one-time grant of Rs 25,000. Additionally, research scholars in state and central universities will receive Rs 25,000, while Divyang (specially-abled) scholars will be granted Rs 50,000. This initiative aims to provide financial stability to young women as they step into the workforce or entrepreneurship.

Enhancing Working Conditions: Wage Hikes for Women in Essential Services

The budget acknowledges the contributions of women in essential services by increasing honorariums for ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and PM Poshan cooks. Additionally, funds have been allocated to expand maternity benefits and improve healthcare access under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom health insurance schemes.

Support for Women in the Tea Industry

Recognizing the significant presence of women in Assam’s tea industry, the budget allocates a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 6.8 lakh tea garden workers. Further, the government is making efforts to equip women with vocational training under Assam Skill University, introducing courses in AI, Robotics, and STEM education, ensuring women’s participation in emerging fields.

A Landmark Investment in Women’s Empowerment

With a total allocation exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for women-centric schemes, the Assam government has taken a bold step toward economic and social empowerment. By reinforcing financial security, fostering entrepreneurship, and expanding educational opportunities, this budget lays a strong foundation for a more inclusive and progressive Assam, ensuring that women are at the forefront of the state’s growth story.