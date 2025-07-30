Assam Govt Allows HSLC Registration for Students of Non-Affiliated Private Schools

In a major move aimed at safeguarding the academic future of students studying in private schools that are not affiliated with the Assam State Secondary Education Board (ASSEB), the state government has decided to allow such students to register themselves in government schools.

This move has been initiated under specific conditions for students appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

This was stated by the Advocate General of Assam government before the Gauhati High Court. He said that students studying in non-affiliated private schools will now be permitted to enroll in Class 9 at government schools to make themselves eligible for HSLC registration. This move comes as a much-needed relief for students who were at risk of being barred from sitting for the state board examinations due to their school’s lack of official recognition.

However, certain conditions apply. The students must enroll as regular students in the government school where they seek admission. Merely transferring from an non-affiliated private school will not be sufficient unless they fulfill all criteria for regular attendance and academic compliance.

Importantly, the state government has also issued a directive cancelling the registration of students enrolled in non-affiliated private schools directly for the HSLC examination. As per existing norms, students who are not registered in Class 9 through a recognised institution are not eligible to appear in the HSLC exam.

