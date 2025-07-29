Kamrup Metro Revises School Timings Amid Heatwave, Effective From Aug 1

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions and public health concerns, the Kamrup Metro district administration has revised school timings for secondary schools while retaining the existing schedule for lower and upper primary schools. The new timings will come into effect from Friday, August 1, 2025, and will remain in force until further notice.

The order was issued by the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO)-cum-District Mission Coordinator of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (Metro).

As per the new order:

Lower Primary (L.P.) Schools will function from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM (no change).

Middle English (M.E.) Schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon (no change).

According to the official directive, the timing for High School and Higher Secondary Schools has been extended by 30 minutes, while the schedule for Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools will remain unchanged as per the earlier order issued on June 10, 2025.

The revised timing for secondary-level institutions aims to ensure continuity of academic activities without compromising the well-being of students amid high temperatures. The order is applicable to all schools under Kamrup Metro.

The administration has clarified that this order will remain in force until further instructions are issued.

