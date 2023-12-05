Assam Govt Announces ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ as Holiday in 10 Dists

Further, state government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of these districts will remain closed on account of the holiday.

The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare holiday on 14th February, 2024 within the jurisdiction of 10 (ten) nos. of District viz Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli & Charaideo in connection with observance of upcoming “ALI-AYE-LIGANG” festival. All State Govt. Offices, educational institutions etc. within the jurisdiction of above mentioned 10(ten) Districts will remain closed on 14th February, 2024 on account of this holiday.”