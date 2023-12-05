Assam Govt Announces ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’ as Holiday in 10 Dists

The Assam Government has announced ‘Ali-Aye-Ligang’, a festival of the Mishing community as a holiday in 10 districts of the state.
A notification issued by the General administration of the Assam Government said that February 14, 2024, the day on which the festival will be observed will be a holiday in 10 districts of the state.
The 10 districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli and Charaideo, the notification read.
Further, state government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of these districts will remain closed on account of the holiday.
The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare holiday on 14th February, 2024 within the jurisdiction of 10 (ten) nos. of District viz Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli & Charaideo in connection with observance of upcoming “ALI-AYE-LIGANG” festival. All State Govt. Offices, educational institutions etc. within the jurisdiction of above mentioned 10(ten) Districts will remain closed on 14th February, 2024 on account of this holiday.”