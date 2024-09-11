Assam Govt Announces Key Bureaucratic Changes | Check List Here

In a significant move aimed at enhancing public service, the Government of Assam has announced several key administrative transfers, effective immediately.
According to an official notification issued by the Govt of Assam, Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS (DR-92), Secretary to the Government of Assam, Cultural Affairs Department, and Director of Cultural Affairs, Assam, has been transferred.
Nath, who also served as the Director of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, will now take charge as the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. She has also been appointed as the Additional CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Meanwhile, Gauri Shankar Sarmah, ACS (DR-97), Joint Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, has been promoted and appointed as the Director of the same department. Sarmah will also serve as the State Project Director for POSHAN, a flagship nutrition program of the state.
Additionally, Rahul Chandra Das, ACS (DR-04), the outgoing Director of Women and Child Development, Assam, and State Project Director of POSHAN, has been transferred to lead the Cultural Affairs Department. Das will continue to hold additional responsibilities as Secretary of the Assam State Youth Commission.
The reshuffle, ordered by the Governor, aims to bring in fresh leadership to these important departments, ensuring the effective delivery of public services.
The Personnel Department, led by Secretary Jadav Saikia, IAS, has issued the formal notification regarding these changes.
This latest move underscores the state government’s commitment to bolstering the administrative machinery and enhancing the efficiency of key departments for the betterment of public welfare.