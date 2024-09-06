Assam Govt Transfers Kamrup DC and 25 Others

In a major reshuffle by the Assam Government, District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup, IAS Keerthi Jalli has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as additional charge.
Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, serving as the District Commissioner of Sonitpur will be replacing Keerthi Jalli. He will also take charge as CEO of Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO, of Assam Biotechnology Council which was earlier being held by Jalli.
Along with these, the Personnel Department on Friday announced a rejig of 26 other government officers. Here is the full list:
Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR- 2015), District Commissioner, Cachar is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Barpeta.
Aayush Garg, IAS (RR- 2016), District Commissioner, Barpeta is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sivasagar.
Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS (RR- 2016), District Commissioner, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Addl. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.
Mridul Yadav, IAS (RR- 2017), District Commissioner, Karimganj is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar.
Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur.
Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS (RR-2018), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.).
Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Udalguri is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhemaji.
Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.) is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Karimganj.
Jay Shivani, IAS (RR-2019), Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development. Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) (Addl.) and Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam and Nodal Officer, Public Works (Building& NH) Department is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Jorhat.
Neha Yadav, IAS (RR- 2019), District Commissioner, Biswanath is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Charaideo.
Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, l'inance Department.
Cauvery Borkakati Sarma, ACS (DR-95), District Commissioner, Majuli is transferred and posted as Addl. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA as additional charge.
Gautam Das, ACS (DR-95), Addl. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Baksa. He will join the new place of posting on promotion/ superannuation of Smti Krishna Barua, ACS (DR-92), District Commissioner, Baksa, whichever is earlier.
Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS (DR-95), District Commissioner, Tamulpur is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Hojai.
Ratul Chandra Pathak, ACS (DR-97), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Majuli.
Pulak Mahanta, ACS (DR- 97), District Commissioner, Jorhat is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Golaghat
Nibedan Das Patwary, ACS(DR-97), District Commissioner, Charaideo is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM as additional charge.
Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS (DR-97), District Commissioner, Darrang is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Biswanath.
Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS (DR-99), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Darrang.
Pulak Patgiri, ACS (DR-99), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, School Education Department and Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Udalguri.
Ankur Bharali, ACS (DR- 99). District Commissioner, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sonitpur.
Lachit Kumar Das, ACS (DR-99), District Commissioner, Hojai is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Lakhimpur.
Pallab Mazumdar, ACS (DR- 02), District Development Commissioner. Dhubri is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur.
Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS (DR-02), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture, Assam is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Tamulpur.