Assam Govt Transfers Kamrup DC and 25 Others

Along with these, the Personnel Department on Friday announced a rejig of 26 other government officers. Here is the full list:

Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR- 2015), District Commissioner, Cachar is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Aayush Garg, IAS (RR- 2016), District Commissioner, Barpeta is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sivasagar.

Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS (RR- 2016), District Commissioner, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Addl. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.

Mridul Yadav, IAS (RR- 2017), District Commissioner, Karimganj is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar.

Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS (RR-2018), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.).

Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Udalguri is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhemaji.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.) is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Karimganj.

Jay Shivani, IAS (RR-2019), Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development. Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) (Addl.) and Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam and Nodal Officer, Public Works (Building& NH) Department is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Jorhat.

Neha Yadav, IAS (RR- 2019), District Commissioner, Biswanath is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Charaideo.

Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, l'inance Department.