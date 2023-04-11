Assam

Dikom Tragedy: Assam Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased

Assam's Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan arrived at Dikom on Tuesday on the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation there.
Assam tea tribes minister Sanjoy Kishan visits residence of the kin of deceased in Dikom accident
Assam tea tribes minister Sanjoy Kishan visits residence of the kin of deceased in Dikom accident
Pratidin Time

The Assam Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the tragic road mishap at Dikom in Dibrugarh.

Assam's Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan arrived at Dikom on Tuesday on the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation there. The minister visited the residence of the three women tea labourers who lost their lives in the road mishap.

It may be mentioned that a speeding car mowed down three women tea labourers near the Nahartali bypass in the morning hours of Monday.

Following the incident, two of the women died on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The victims were identified as Mina Bediya, Rita Bediya and Sunita Bhatta, all daily wage workers.

On the other hand, post the incident, the situation turned chaotic at Dikom after the agitated public blocked the road by setting a vehicle on fire.

Furthermore, the police resorted to blank fire to disburse the crowd. Security forces were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control.

However, no casualties were reported during the protest.

Assam tea tribes minister Sanjoy Kishan visits residence of the kin of deceased in Dikom accident
Uproar in Dibrugarh After 3 Women Tea Garden Workers Die in Road Accident
Assam government
Dikom accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-govt-announces-rs-2-lakh-each-to-kin-of-deceased-in-dikom-accident
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com