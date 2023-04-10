Uproar in Dibrugarh After 3 Women Tea Garden Workers Die in Road Accident

Situation turned chaotic after three women tea labourers died following a tragic road accident in the morning hours in the Dikom locality in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

As per reports, the agitated public staged a road blocked near the Nahartali bypass in Dikom by burning tyres and attacked a police vehicle in the evening which led to the situation turning chaotic.

The police later resorted to blank fire to disburse the agitated crowd.

No casualties reported during the protest.

Earlier, a speeding car mowed down three women (tea labourers) near the Nahartali bypass in the morning hours.

Two of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Meena Bedia, Rita Bedia, Sunita Bhatta.