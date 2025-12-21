Assam Govt Announces Young Writers’ Award, to Honour 818 Under-40 Authors on Dec 24

The Assam government has announced the Young Writers’ for Yuva Lekhak Sanman 2025, where 818 writers below the age of 40 will be awarded, marking a major cultural initiative under the state’s Book Year celebrations.

The awards will be formally presented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 24 at the Assam Book Fair, to be held at the playground of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.

According to the announcement, the recognition will be conferred on young writers actively engaged in literary work in Assamese, Bengali and Bodo languages. In a significant inclusive step, the state government has also extended the honour to young writers contributing to literature in Mising, Karbi, Nepali and other indigenous community languages.

The selection reflects the government’s stated intent to encourage emerging literary voices across languages and communities while strengthening Assam’s rich multilingual literary tradition.

Notably, three journalists from the Sadin–Pratidin Group have been selected for the Young Writers’ Award this year. Pankaj Saikia, News Editor of Pratidin Time, is among the awardees. Pranjit Neog of Pratidin Time has also been chosen for the honour, while Ranjit Patgiri of Asomiya Pratidin has likewise been named a recipient.

The Young Writers’ Award is seen as one of the key highlights of the Assam Book Fair, celebrating literary excellence among the state’s younger generation and reaffirming the government’s focus on promoting literature and creative expression across Assam.

