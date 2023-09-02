Assam Govt to Distribute Appointment Letters to 514 Candidates on Sept 3

Assam government will distribute appointment letters to as many as 514 candidates on September 3. This was informed by the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute the appointment letters to the candidates who secured the same cut-off in the direct recruitment examination conducted for Grade III and Grade IV in 2022.
This is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) promise to provide one lakh jobs in the state government.
The candidates who passed the direct recruitment examination were given the appointment letters on May 25, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, a few posts were lying vacant as some of the selected candidates did not join. This led the state government to fill the vacant posts based on the merit lists prepared by the recruitment commission.
The selected candidates will join 34 departments after they are handed over the appointment letters.