Assam Govt to Fill Up Vacancies in Grade III, IV

It may be mentioned that the results to fill up numerous Grade-III and Grade IV positions in the Government of Assam were declared on May 3 and 4 respectively. The results for the examination conducted by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission were declared on the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) official website. However, it is noticed that several selected candidates did not join the posts or resigned after joining due to which the cabinet decided to fill up the vacancies.