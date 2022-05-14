Assam Govt Appoints 22,958 Youths across 11 Departments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided appointment letters to 22,958 youths across 11 departments of the state government at a programme organized at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

8,867 candidates have been appointed in the home department and 11,063 candidates in the education department. Candidates who have been appointed at the Directorate of Elementary Education can download their letters from the website www.d.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have been appointed at the Directorate of Secondary Education can download their appointment letters from www.madhyamik.assam.gov.in. 124 assistant professors can collect their appointment letters from the Office of Directorate of Higher Education situated at Kahalipara.

On the other hand, 330 candidates who have been appointed at the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department can receive their offer letters from the PHED office at Hengrabari.

105 candidates have been appointed in the irrigation department and they will get their appointment letters at the Additional Chief Engineer's Office at Basistha in Guwahati.

69 candidates have been appointed in the social welfare department and they will get their appointment letters at the office of the Department of Social Welfare at Beltola.

2,419 candidates have been appointed in the health department. Candidates who got appointment in the Director of Health Service can get their letters from the website dhs.assam.gov.in. Candidates who are being appointed in the Director of Health and Family Welfare can obtain their letters from dhsfw.assam.gov.in. On the other hand candidates who got appointment in the Director of Medical Education can log into dme.assam.gov.in for their appointment letters.

55 candidates who have been appointed in the Agriculture department can obtain their appointment letters from the Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara.

8 candidates have been appointed in the Public Works Department (PWD) and they can get their letters from Assam Secretariat’s Block-B in the ground floor.

23 candidates who have been appointed at the forest department can obtain their letters from the Aranya Bhawan at Panjabari.

17 candidates who have been appointed in the Labour Welfare Department can receive their appointment letters from Assam Secretariat’s Block-D.

Meanwhile, 2 candidates have been appointed in the mines and minerals department.

Those candidates who have been appointed at the Atal Amrit Abhijan society can log into www.aaas.assam.in for their appointment letters.

Taking to twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to youth of Assam. By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedence in transparent appointments to government jobs.”

He further said, “We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top performing state and we shall count on your support to serve people with sincerity & dedication. We shall soon recruit another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth, while written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in last week of July.”

