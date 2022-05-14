Manipur: 3 Govt Employees Suspended for Subletting Quarters

The Manipur government has suspended three of its employees for subletting government quarters allotted to them.

The incident comes nearly a week after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh warned that illegal occupiers of government-allotted quarters in the state will be evicted and employees who rent their allotted quarters will face suspension or termination.

Of the three suspended employees, one is a ward attendant at a PHC in Moreh, a teacher serving in Imphal and a grade IV employee of the Manipur Works department.

A separate order was issued by the authority stating that the trio was suspended with immediate effect as per the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

The employees were ordered to remain in their respective headquarters and asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission of the competent authority.

As per the notice, if any government employee or some other private parties are found either occupying government quarters unauthorized or subletting to someone else, then strict disciplinary action like suspension of government employee as deemed fit under the appropriate section of CCS (CCA) rules will be initiated.

Also Read: Assam: Storm Cause Severe Damage in Cachar