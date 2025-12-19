Assam Govt. Appoints Blind T20 World Cup Star Simu Das As Physical Instructor

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Simu Das, a member of India’s victorious Women’s Blind T20 World Cup team, has been appointed as a physical instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, following approval by the Assam Cabinet on December 18.

Advertisment

Das, a native of Nagaon district, played a pivotal role in India’s commanding win at the recently concluded Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, scoring 86 runs and taking a key wicket in the final against Nepal. Her outstanding all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, the Assam government had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for Das, a B1-category player, recognising her contribution to India’s inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup triumph. Officials described the appointment as a landmark step toward institutional recognition of blind cricket, a sport that has historically struggled for public visibility and support.

Das’s journey to the national team has been marked by resilience in the face of adversity. Born completely blind and raised in severe financial hardship, she grew up without stable housing and carried additional family responsibilities, including the care of a brother with multiple disabilities. Despite these challenges, Das pursued education and cricket training through programmes run by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, eventually securing a place on the national squad.

Sports officials and advocates for disabled athletes have hailed the Assam government’s move as a significant step that could encourage other states to provide better support and recognition to athletes with disabilities. Stakeholders believe that Simu Das’s appointment could pave the way for greater inclusion, improved funding, and wider visibility for women competing at elite levels in disabled sports.