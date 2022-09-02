Kamrup: Huge Amount Of Explosives Seized at Rani; 1 Held

Assam police on Thursday night seized a huge amount of explosives at Rani village under Kamrup Rural district.

According to sources, a total of 2800 gelatin sticks and 1500 electronic detonators were seized from a Bolero pick up vehicle that was intercepted in the area.

One person, identified as Jahrul Islam (32) , was arrested for possession of it.

Sources said that Islam was intercepted at a naka checking when he was transporting the explosives from Rani to Meghalaya.

Further investigation is on.