Ruskin Bond Launches Guwahati Journo Manoj Goswami's Book

Veteran author Ruskin Bond on Sunday formally launched a book by Guwahati-based author-journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami at his residence in Mussoorie.

Bond observed that good books will always be appreciated by readers even with amid social media and other means of engagement.

The veteran author said, “The surroundings will change, but if an author is able to tell stories that can establish a connection with the readers, those stories will find readers.”

Ruskin Bond praised Goswami for his literary and journalistic expeditions which has spanned several decades and said, “I am delighted to launch his book of short stories. I am sure, through this, he will win many more readers and please the ones he already has.”

Moreover, he remembered his own literary journey and noted that he felt fortunate to be read and appreciated by generations of readers.