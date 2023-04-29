Assam Govt Approves Rs 614.93 Cr for Tinsukia Medical College

The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today are:

1. Policy of District Officials

To promote districts as the fulcrum of administration and take governance closer to people, policy approved for maintaining District Teams throughout the year, Release of IAS/ACS/ALRS officers intending to proceed on long leaves and under regular order of transfer without impacting district team structure.

Number of ADCs, SDOs, Assistant Commissioners of each district to be fixed as per size, requirements and complexities.

Policy for replacement of officers proceeding on long leaves by attachment/posting against officers availing long leaves for more than 60 days on earned leave, etc, and the process for release of officers under order of regular transfer till suitable replacement is posted

Key points

* DC/SDO (Civil) having inadequate strength of officers will not immediately release officers intending to proceed on long leaves without getting a suitable replacement

* Emergency situations requiring leaves on medical grounds/reasons beyond control will be kept outside the purview

2. Criteria for Appraisal of DCs

Criteria for performance appraisal of DCs for recording in Annual Performance Appraisal Report based on Specific monitorable parameters

Takeaways

Measurable parameters to be assessed while reviewing the work of DCs and carry 40 percent weightage in Appraisal Report, Other assessments of personal attributes having 30 percent weightage & functional capability carrying 30 percent weightage in Appraisal Report to be based on the personal assessment of Reporting/Reviewing/Accepting Authority

3. 3% Increment to Contractual Employees

In a bid to benefit 170 contractual employees, the government has decided to grant 3 percent increment over the current fixed pay drawn by all contractual employees of 5 mini ITls under Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Dept