Assam Govt, ARPA Discuss Railway Amenities, Passenger Services

In a significant development for railway passengers in Assam, the Assam Railway Passengers Association (ARPA) held a pivotal meeting with the state government to discuss critical issues concerning railway amenities and services.
The high-level discussion was chaired by Principal Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, who assured ARPA that the Chief Secretary would review the matters and take necessary actions.
During the meeting, ARPA highlighted several key areas of concern like the introduction of new train services, extension of existing routes, resumption of essential services, infrastructure improvements, stoppage issues and regional connectivity.
ARPA proposed the initiation of additional passenger trains, including routes from Sarbhog and New Bongaigaon to Guwahati. They also suggested the introduction of a Vande Bharat or Duronto service between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.
The association advocated for the extension of the Delhi-Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail to Dibrugarh and other trains to cover more stations, such as extending the GHY-NBQ train to Fakiragram.
ARPA urged the revival of crucial trains that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Dimapur-Mariani and Dibrugarh-Dekargaon intercity services.
The association called for the expedited completion of the Nalbari Road Overbridge (ROB), repairs to the Saraighat Bridge, and the construction of new railway lines between Salona-Khumtai and Jorhat-Sibsagar.
Concerns were raised regarding the absence of train stoppages at key stations such as Nalbari and Goalpara. ARPA demanded that these stations be given equal consideration, citing examples of unnecessary stops at less critical stations outside Assam.
ARPA proposed the establishment of more Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) centers in Assam and the Northeast, as well as regular meetings between the Railways, Assam Government, and public representatives to address ongoing issues.
The association emphasized the disparity in railway facilities between Assam and other parts of India, stressing the need for immediate government intervention. The Chief Secretary is expected to review these recommendations and engage with Railway Authorities to improve services for passengers in Assam.