Assam: RPF Under NF Railway Recover 16 Cr Worth Contraband In January-May

During the first half of June 2024, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made substantial strides in curbing illicit activities across its network. Over this period, RPF operations resulted in the seizure of contraband goods exceeding Rs 1.22 crore from various locations within the NFR jurisdiction.
Additionally, 15 individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in smuggling activities related to these goods.
"In a concerted effort to combat the menace of touting, RPF teams conducted extensive checks and drives from June 1 to 15, leading to the apprehension of 5 touts and recovery of railway tickets valued at over Rs. 90,000," stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway.
Highlighting the broader impact of their ongoing efforts, De further detailed that from January to May 2024, the NFR RPF had seized contraband and smuggled goods amounting to more than Rs. 16.21 crore. A total of 217 individuals were apprehended during this period for their involvement in smuggling activities. Moreover, 119 touts were apprehended, and railway tickets worth more than Rs. 21.98 lakh were recovered, underscoring the comprehensive nature of their enforcement actions.
In recent specific incidents, the effectiveness of RPF operations was starkly evident. On June 13, 2024, a joint operation by RPF and GRP at Guwahati railway station led to the apprehension of two individuals and the recovery of 89 grams of Brown Sugar valued at approximately Rs. 17.80 lakhs from train No. 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express). Similarly, on June 9, 2024, coordinated efforts by RPF and CIB teams resulted in the recovery of 21 PRS tickets worth around Rs. 55,223 and the apprehension of a tout at Aluabari Road railway station.
"All apprehended persons have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Railways Act, reflecting our commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of railway operations," De affirmed.
The proactive measures undertaken by the RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway serve as a testament to their dedication in safeguarding passengers and combating illegal activities across the railway network, fostering a secure environment for all travelers.