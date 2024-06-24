Assam: RPF Under NF Railway Recover 16 Cr Worth Contraband In January-May

Highlighting the broader impact of their ongoing efforts, De further detailed that from January to May 2024, the NFR RPF had seized contraband and smuggled goods amounting to more than Rs. 16.21 crore. A total of 217 individuals were apprehended during this period for their involvement in smuggling activities. Moreover, 119 touts were apprehended, and railway tickets worth more than Rs. 21.98 lakh were recovered, underscoring the comprehensive nature of their enforcement actions.