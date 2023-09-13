Assam Govt Assures Promotion to Police Constables | Details Here

In a bid to boost the morale of Assam Police personnel, the state government has introduced a slew of promotions for constables.
Constables will be eligible for at least three assured promotions from now on. They are Constable to Lance Naik, Lance Naik to Naik and Naik to Havildar/Head Constable.
This decision was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Janata Bhawan on Tuesday.
Besides the normal course of promotion, every personnel will be eligible for assured promotion to the next higher level after completion of eight years of regular service in a particular post, subject to performance and vigilance clearance. This will strengthen public service delivery by the law- enforcement personnel through effective management of human resources.
The state government also hiked the Ration Money Allowance from the rank of followers to Inspectors of Battalions, District Executive Force as well as organisations, including Uniformed Ministerial Staffup to Rs 2,500 per head per month. This is aimed at improving access of officers/personnel in these ranks to a healthy and nutritious diet, which will improve their overall functioning and efficiency.
Meanwhile, the other key important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are given below:
· For Smooth Conduct of Technical Education, services of lecturers in 5 Polytechnics including Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri- and Assistant Professors in Dhemaji Engineering College appointed under Regulation 3(f) of Assam Public Service Commission (Limitation of Function) Regulations, 1951 to be extended
· Approval to the proposal of the commission for alteration of area included under BTR for inclusion of 41 villages from Biswanath district to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), as committed in the Memorandum of Settlement signed on January 27, 2022 with various Bodo organisations to examine inclusion of Bodo villages contiguous to BTR. 19 villages will be transferred to BTR shortly in subsequent phases
· Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) to be constructed at a cost of Rs 226 crores at the Assam Trade Promotion Organisation complex, Betkuchi to promote national integration, carry forward the concept of 'Make in India' and promote the concept of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP)
· Discussions on draft guidelines on Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom to generate employment opportunities through setting up of new entrepreneurial ventures