Assam Govt Assures Promotion to Police Constables | Details Here

Meanwhile, the other key important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting are given below:

· For Smooth Conduct of Technical Education, services of lecturers in 5 Polytechnics including Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri- and Assistant Professors in Dhemaji Engineering College appointed under Regulation 3(f) of Assam Public Service Commission (Limitation of Function) Regulations, 1951 to be extended

· Approval to the proposal of the commission for alteration of area included under BTR for inclusion of 41 villages from Biswanath district to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), as committed in the Memorandum of Settlement signed on January 27, 2022 with various Bodo organisations to examine inclusion of Bodo villages contiguous to BTR. 19 villages will be transferred to BTR shortly in subsequent phases

· Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) to be constructed at a cost of Rs 226 crores at the Assam Trade Promotion Organisation complex, Betkuchi to promote national integration, carry forward the concept of 'Make in India' and promote the concept of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP)

· Discussions on draft guidelines on Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom to generate employment opportunities through setting up of new entrepreneurial ventures