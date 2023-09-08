State Cabinet To Recommend GoI to Withdraw Disturbed Area Act & AFSPA from Assam: CM

In a historical decision, the state cabinet on Friday has decided to make a recommendation to the Central Government to withdraw the Disturbed Area Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the entire Assam.
This was informed by the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma after the cabinet meeting today.
Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said, “Since 1990, Disturbed Area Act and AFSPA was imposed in Assam, today after coming to a decision, we are officially heading towards our aim to completely repeal both the acts as per our commitment.”
Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from the state.
It is also noteworthy to mention that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced the complete removal of AFSPA from Assam during his Independence Day speech on August 15.
AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".
An area or district is notified as a ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. In Assam, the disturbed area notification has been in force since 1990.