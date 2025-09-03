Truck Smuggling Pigs Into Assam Seized at Jorabat; Farmers Point To Swine Flu Risk

The Pig Farmers’ Association of Assam on Tuesday night intercepted a truck loaded with pigs at 12 Mile in Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

According to the association, the vehicle (bearing registration number ML05Z8017) was illegally transporting pigs from outside the state into Assam, in violation of the government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Despite a state-wide ban on importing pigs from other states, a section of traders has reportedly been supplying them to various markets in Guwahati. This illegal trade has sparked fears of spreading deadly diseases such as Swine Flu.

Meanwhile, local pig farmers have also complained of heavy losses due to the inflow of pigs from outside Assam.

Sources said that around 40–50 pigs were being transported in the seized truck, which was found without a valid ‘Animal Carrying Permit’. The association has lodged a formal complaint regarding the matter.

Also Read: Swine Flu Outbreak in Sivasagar; Pork Trade, Transport Banned