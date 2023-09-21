Assam Govt Cancels Library Services Exam Amid Appointment Anomalies

The Cultural Affairs Department of the Assam Government has cancelled the examination for the Directorate of Library Services and decided to conduct it afresh following a scam in the appointment of the previously conducted exam came to light.
An order issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Cultural Affaiars Department, read, “I am directed to inform you that in accordance with the enquiry report submitted by the enquiry officer then Additional Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department and after perusal of the same, the Government has decided to cancel the entire examination and conduct them afresh. Further, departmental action will be initiated against the officials concerned.”
According to reports, the decision to suspend the exams was taken after massive anomalies were reported in the appointment process after a departmental enquiry was conducted.
The job notification for 15 posts of the Directorate of Library Services was published in the year 2017. The written examination was held in 2019 and the computer test was held in 2022.