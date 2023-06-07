Assam Govt Cannot Shut Down Pvt Madrasas: AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam

Rafiqul Islam, an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party General Secretary, asserted that the Assam government cannot shut down private Madrasas in the state.
Islam contented that the private Madrasas in the state are functioning with permission and based on the rights given by the Constitution of India to the minority people.
Earlier last year, the Assam government had shut down over 600 state-run Madrasas across the state.
Currently, there are more than 3000 registered and unregistered private Madrasas that are still running in the state.
Islam said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about it only when he's outside the state.
"He talked about this in Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, but not in Assam. The Assam Chief Minister is also a lawyer and he knows that the Constitution of India has given the rights to the Minority to establish private Madrasas and impart religious education and the Constitution of India has allowed this. By following this, the Minority people of the state have established private Madrasas and are running these at their own cost, not taking any help from the government. The government can't shut down these Madrasas," the AIUDF MLA said.
He also said that, if there is any suggestion to develop, or modernize it, then they will accept it.
"The Chief Minister can also give suggestions, but he has not any right to shut it down. By making such statements, he is trying to please some people. They are thinking that they will get votes by making such type of statements, but they will not get benefits. They will only be harmed by making such statements. People will not fall into their trap. These Madrasas are running under the law, rights given by the Constitution of India. They can't shut down it," Islam said.