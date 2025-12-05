Assam Govt Confers 2025–26 Literary Awards for 18 Writers, 10 Receive Monthly Pensions

In a major boost to the literary community of Assam, the State Government has officially announced the recipients of the Assam Literary Awards and Literary Pensions for the year 2025–26. The notification was issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, under the provisions of theAssam Literary Award & Pension Rules, 1974 (as amended).

As per the Governor’s order, 18 distinguished writers have been selected for the Assam Literary Award 2025, while 10 senior litterateurs have been chosen for the Literary Pension, in recognition of their outstanding and lifelong contributions to Assamese literature.

Each selected awardee will be honoured with a formal Literary Award Certificate along with a one-time honorarium of Rs. 50,000 in recognition of their contribution to Assamese literature. Meanwhile, the writers chosen for the Literary Pension will receive a monthly pension of Rs. 8,000, which will come into effect from December 7, 2025, as part of the government’s commitment to support and recognise veteran literary figures.

List of Assam Literary Award Recipients 2025

Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury – Kamrup (M) Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika – Kamrup (M) Kishori Mohan Das – Barpeta Purna Kumar Sarmah – Biswanath Arpana Konwar – Dibrugarh Ashutosh Das – Hailakandi Dr. Purna Bhattacharya – Kamrup (M) Sajal Paul – Kamrup (M) Urmila Chakravarty – Kamrup (M) Bhaben Chandra Koch – Karbi Anglong Sarada Prasad Mashahary – Kokrajhar Gurmailya Singh – Nagaon Phani Koiri – Sivasagar Dr. Jatin Baruah – Sonitpur Subhash Chandra Sinha – Sribhumi Baruah Kanta Brahma – Tamulpur Girish Handique – Tinsukia Subarna Saikia – Golaghat

List of Literary Pension Recipients 2025

Gunjan Kumar Phukan – Biswanath Dileep Chandan Sarma – Kamrup (M) Santanu Kausik Baruah – Kamrup (M) Mihir Dewri – Kamrup (M) Ranjit Hazarika – Kamrup (M) Shashi Dhar Deori – Lakhimpur Kamal Kumar Jain – Nalbari Sonbar Baruah – Tamulpur Jatin Moran – Tinsukia Thaneswar Goyary – Karbi Anglong

The move has been widely welcomed by the literary fraternity, who see it as a strong step by the government towards preserving Assam’s rich literary heritage and supporting both emerging and veteran voices in literature.

The notification was digitally signed by Ashru Moni Malakar, on behalf of the Higher Education Department, Government of Assam.

Also Read: 'Sanchar Saathi' App Explained: All You Need to Know About the Govt Mandate