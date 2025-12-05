Assam Govt Confers 2025–26 Literary Awards for 18 Writers, 10 Receive Monthly Pensions

In a major boost to the literary community of Assam, the State Government has officially announced the recipients of the Assam Literary Awards and Literary Pensions for the year 2025–26. The notification was issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, under the provisions of theAssam Literary Award & Pension Rules, 1974 (as amended).
As per the Governor’s order, 18 distinguished writers have been selected for the Assam Literary Award 2025, while 10 senior litterateurs have been chosen for the Literary Pension, in recognition of their outstanding and lifelong contributions to Assamese literature.
List of Assam Literary Award Recipients 2025
Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury – Kamrup (M)
Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika – Kamrup (M)
Kishori Mohan Das – Barpeta
Purna Kumar Sarmah – Biswanath
Arpana Konwar – Dibrugarh
Ashutosh Das – Hailakandi
Dr. Purna Bhattacharya – Kamrup (M)
Sajal Paul – Kamrup (M)
Urmila Chakravarty – Kamrup (M)
Bhaben Chandra Koch – Karbi Anglong
Sarada Prasad Mashahary – Kokrajhar
Gurmailya Singh – Nagaon
Phani Koiri – Sivasagar
Dr. Jatin Baruah – Sonitpur
Subhash Chandra Sinha – Sribhumi
Baruah Kanta Brahma – Tamulpur
Girish Handique – Tinsukia
Subarna Saikia – Golaghat
List of Literary Pension Recipients 2025
Gunjan Kumar Phukan – Biswanath
Dileep Chandan Sarma – Kamrup (M)
Santanu Kausik Baruah – Kamrup (M)
Mihir Dewri – Kamrup (M)
Ranjit Hazarika – Kamrup (M)
Shashi Dhar Deori – Lakhimpur
Kamal Kumar Jain – Nalbari
Sonbar Baruah – Tamulpur
Jatin Moran – Tinsukia
Thaneswar Goyary – Karbi Anglong
The move has been widely welcomed by the literary fraternity, who see it as a strong step by the government towards preserving Assam’s rich literary heritage and supporting both emerging and veteran voices in literature.
The notification was digitally signed by Ashru Moni Malakar, on behalf of the Higher Education Department, Government of Assam.
