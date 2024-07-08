Assam Govt Constitutes Monitoring Committees for Panchayat Governance

The Assam Government has constituted three Monitoring Committees for the supervision of the functioning of Zilla Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats and Gaon Panchayats.
The Assam Government’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department issued a notification announcing the members of the three Committees.
The members of the Committees are as follows:
1) Zilla Parishads
Guardian minister of the district: Chairperson
District Commissioner: Member Secretary
Chief Executive Officer: Member
2) Anchalik Panchayats
Member of Legislative Assembly: Chairperson
ADC/Chief Executive officer: Member Secretary
Block Development Officer: Member
3) Gaon Panchayats
Block Development Officer: Chairperson
Gaon Panchayat Secretary: Member Secretary
The notification stated that the overall supervision of the Panchayati Raj institutions will be under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department till the Panchayat Elections are held.