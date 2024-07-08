Assam

Assam Govt Constitutes Monitoring Committees for Panchayat Governance

The notification stated that the overall supervision of the Panchayati Raj institutions will be under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department till the Panchayat Elections are held.
The Assam Government has constituted three Monitoring Committees for the supervision of the functioning of Zilla Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats and Gaon Panchayats.

The Assam Government’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department issued a notification announcing the members of the three Committees.

The members of the Committees are as follows:

1)    Zilla Parishads

Guardian minister of the district: Chairperson

District Commissioner: Member Secretary

Chief Executive Officer: Member

2)   Anchalik Panchayats

Member of Legislative Assembly: Chairperson

ADC/Chief Executive officer: Member Secretary

Block Development Officer: Member

3)    Gaon Panchayats

Block Development Officer: Chairperson

Gaon Panchayat Secretary: Member Secretary

The notification stated that the overall supervision of the Panchayati Raj institutions will be under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department till the Panchayat Elections are held.

