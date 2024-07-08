Tripura Govt to Release 10,000 Job Opportunities Post Panchayat Polls

Group A: In the fiscal year 2018-19, 99 job offers were made, followed by 4 in 2019-20, approximately 40 in 2020-21, a significant rise to 223 in 2021-22, 147 in 2022-23, and 28 in 2023-24.

Group B: Similarly, 1 job offer was extended in 2018-19, 3 in 2019-20, around 4 in 2020-21, escalating to 16 in 2021-22, 77 in 2022-23, and 7 in 2023-24.

Group C: Notably, nearly 986 individuals were offered jobs in 2018-19, followed by 965 in 2019-20, approximately 629 in 2020-21, a substantial increase to 2,699 in 2021-22, 5,044 in 2022-23, and 1,966 in 2023-24.