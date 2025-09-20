Assam Govt Declares 3 Days of Mourning for Zubeen Garg; CM Sarma to Visit Delhi Today

The Government of Assam has expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, the eminent singer, filmmaker, and cultural icon. In his honour, the state has declared a period of mourning from September 20 to 22, 2025.

During the mourning period, all official entertainment events, dinners, and ceremonial functions will be suspended. Seva Saptah programmes involving ceremonial gatherings or distribution of benefits have been postponed as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented initiatives, including health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for tuberculosis patients, and plantation drives, will continue as scheduled.

In another development, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to depart for Delhi today at 3 PM. He will be accompanied by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on a special flight. This high-profile visit to the national capital is expected to include important meetings, though details of the agenda are yet to be disclosed.

The state government has urged citizens to observe the mourning period with due respect while continuing essential activities.

