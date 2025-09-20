“CID Probe Not Enough”: MLA Akhil Gogoi Demands CBI Investigation Into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Expressing outrage over the untimely demise of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, saying a CID investigation alone would be insufficient.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi accused authorities and organizers of prioritizing commercial interests over the well-being of the singer. “Zubeen was unwell, yet he was taken to the event. Those around him failed to prevent this tragedy,” he said, referencing recent video footage that reportedly showed the singer was not in good health prior to the yacht trip.

Gogoi further criticized the negligence during the yacht outing, noting that although Zubeen wore a life jacket once, he removed it, and nobody on board intervened to ensure his safety. “This was a preventable tragedy. Zubeen Garg’s safety was compromised for business and organizational priorities,” he said, his voice laced with anger.

The MLA emphasized that justice for the legendary singer requires accountability and transparency, urging authorities to escalate the investigation to the CBI level.

Gogoi’s strong remarks have added to growing public anger, as fans and citizens continue to mourn the loss of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

