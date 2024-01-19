Assam Govt Declares Half-Holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir Consecration

In line with the Office Memorandum of the Central Government, the Assam Government has declared a half-holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government on Thursday, all state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.
The circular read, "In the line of the Office Memorandum of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & pensions, Government of India vide F. No. 12/7/2023-JCA dated 18th January, 2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Half holiday (till 2.30 PM) on 22nd January, 2024 in view of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya so as to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations."
"All State Govt. Offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam will remain closed till 2.30 PM on 22nd January, 2024 on account of this half holiday," it further read.
The Central Government yesterday announced that all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments across the country will be closed for half day on January 22 in view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.
According to a government order, all central government establishments will be closed till 2:30 pm on the day. The order said that in order to enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 14:30 hours on 22nd January, 2024.