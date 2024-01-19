Assam Govt Declares Half-Holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir Consecration

The Central Government yesterday announced that all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments across the country will be closed for half day on January 22 in view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

According to a government order, all central government establishments will be closed till 2:30 pm on the day. The order said that in order to enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 14:30 hours on 22nd January, 2024.